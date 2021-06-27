Stevo Johnson’s ‘716 Urban Fashion pop-up’ showcases Buffalo-based designers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo fashion editor set the Queen City on fire with a pop-up shop featuring a collection of local designers.

Drip God, Paparazzi by Leah White, Lala’s Luscious Clothing and others showcased their designs at the Johnnie B. Wiley pavilion Sunday. Stevo Johnson was the man behind the 716 Urban Fashion pop-up.

He says the purpose of this event was to put his hometown of Buffalo in the spotlight and bring everyone together.

“We’re here to celebrate the culture of Western New York. We didn’t give up. People left but we’re here because we never gave up. So that’s what we’re here for, we’re here to push Buffalo forward,” Johnson said.

Stevo is pretty well known locally.

He’s appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Show and Mary J. Blige’s “Real Talk” radio show.

Stevo has also won several awards in Buffalo, including the Business First Pathfinder Award.