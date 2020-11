BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday night, a store clerk was fatally shot on Bailey Ave. in Buffalo.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at a gas station on the 100 block of Bailey Ave.

According to police, the 21-year-old Buffalo man was shot multiple times and declared dead at the scene.

Detectives say the shooting appears to have been targeted.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.