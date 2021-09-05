Store716 opens up in Depew selling all things Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new store specializing in all things Buffalo is off to the races in Depew.

Store716 opened its doors on Olmstead Avenue Sunday morning.

One of the owners says they’ve been selling online for a decade and now they’re happy to have a physical store.

“Everything we do is really from the fan perspective. What are the fans thinking? And how do we articulate that in the merchandise and wear and show off their pride?” David Gram of Store716 said.

The store also has the Bills schedule out front and the owners say they’re looking forward to putting the “W” up each week.