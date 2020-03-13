Stores stocking up on sanitary products as customers clear the shelves

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, stores are stocking up on food and sanitary items like soap and toilet paper. And it seems like as soon as they’re available, they’re gone once again.

A few Wegmans customers recently went through a couple of stores in Cheektowaga and Buffalo, and took notice of peoples’ carts, as well as the shelves quickly being emptied of things like tissues, wipes and cleaning products.

Around 6:30 a.m., an anonymous customer told us what he saw inside Buffalo’s Amherst St. store. Foot traffic wasn’t as prevalent as what you would see on a weekend, but the customer says the store was “far busier” than it normally would be that early on a Friday morning.

With certain products flying off the shelves as they have been, stockers have had their hands full, working to make sure customers get what they’re looking for.

Still, people are on the move, and grabbing what they can rather quickly. While he was shopping, the customer mentioned above noticed a pallet stacked with packs of Scott toilet tissue. Minutes later, the pallet was cleared.

Here are some photos he shared with us:

















The lines outside were nowhere near Black Friday, but other customers made it a point to arrive early at this location. Shortly before the store’s 6 a.m. opening, another customer took notice of the others around him. About 10 people were waiting outside the door, while roughly 20 others were seen inside their cars.





A different customer at the Wegmans in Cheektowaga shared this photo with us, after taking it in the middle of Thursday afternoon:

Here are some shared by Theresa, who visited a Tops store, as well as the Wegmans on Alberta Drive:











So far, no cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Buffalo area, but at least one person has been infected in Rochester.

That being said, more than 100 Erie County residents, and seven in Niagara County, have quarantined themselves as a precaution. The evidence in stores is clear that many others are preparing for the possibility of it.

Across the state, 328 cases have been confirmed, as of Thursday afternoon.

