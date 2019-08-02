Story of Pancho Billa coming to print

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Pancho Power is back in the form of a children’s book!

Pancho Billa’s twitter announced today the books are ready to print.

The tweet says Ezra always had the dream to write a children’s book and thanked author Roselyn Kasmire and illustrator Michael Biondo for making his dream come true.

On Kasmire’s website, it reads “this book is dedicated to the fans of the Buffalo Bills in the essence and strength of the legendary Pancho Billa and superfans that love their sports teams!”

Pancho Power can be pre-ordered at PanchoPower.com