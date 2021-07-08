Street closures for Taste of Buffalo begin Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Taste of Buffalo is just days away, but the road closures that come with it will take effect earlier than the start of the festival.

Beginning at Noon on Friday, the following routes will be closed to inbound traffic. They’ll eventually be closed to outbound traffic, too, but not until 5 p.m.

Delaware Avenue from south of Huron Street to West Eagle Street

Mohawk Street between South Elmwood Avenue and Franklin Street

Niagara Square and its arterials, which include Niagara East; Niagara West; and Perkins Drive

Genesee Street between Franklin Avenue and Niagara Square

Court Street between Franklin Avenue and Niagara Square

These streets will reopen on Sunday night. Any vehicles parked within the festival footprint, including in surface lots that let out onto these streets, after Friday at 5 p.m. will be subject to towing.

Prior to this, volunteers will be marking tents, starting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Streets will be open, but drivers are being asked to use caution.

Changes to NFTA bus routes will be posted at affected stops.

Something different this year — Delaware Ave. will be open from W. Tupper to W. Huron St. during the festival. Additionally, W. Huron will be open to thru traffic.

This year’s Taste of Buffalo will take place on July 10 and 11. See who’s participating in this year’s festival here.