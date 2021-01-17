StubHub lists tickets for AFC Championship if Kansas City hosts

We’re sure Bills Mafia is eagerly anticipating the end of this Browns vs. Chiefs game.

Fans are less than a quarter away from finding out who they will face in the AFC Championship game next Sunday.

Bills fans around the country are clamoring for the opportunity to get their hands on some tickets.

Well, if Kansas City hosts, here’s what you’ll be looking at for tickets (excluding price of travel).

StubHub released tickets, if necessary, for the game in KC.

Tickets, after fees, range from just under $1,000 to more than $3,000.

StubHub has not yet listed tickets for the AFC Championship if Cleveland wins, and the Bills end up hosting the game in Orchard Park.