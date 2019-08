BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A student is suing Buffalo Public Schools, for being attacked and assaulted at McKinley High School.

News 4 Investigates has gone through the lawsuit.

Marcus Brown claims attackers hit him with fists, kicked him, and left him with a dislocated and broken jaw.

The lawsuit states a former student assaulted Brown in May.

Buffalo Police have generated a police report and tonight, a criminal case is pending.