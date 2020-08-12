Students across WNY learning how to create 3D printed prosthetics

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Students across Western New York are lending a hand to people who might need help. 

The program “Hand in Hand” brings students together to learn how to create 3D printed prosthetics.

It’s part of a partnership between AT&T and Western New York STEM Hub.

It’s a two-week summer program with a goal to help improve printable designs for hands and arms for those born with missing fingers, or who have lost them during their lives.

Also new this year, the students learned how to make PPE for staff and patients at Roswell Park.

They’ll design and produce motorized wheelchairs in the fall.

Those will be donated to children in need in Western New York.

