Students can learn job skills while studying in Buffalo’s “Earn While You Learn” program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo is planning to pay 200 high schoolers this summer as part of the “Earn While You Learn” program.

It’s part of the offerings of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown’s Summer Youth Employment Program, which provides paid jobs and opportunities for career-building.

For the students who are selected for the “Earn While You Learn” program, days will consist of academics and learning job skills. Wages start at $12.50 per hour.

“There are hundreds of Buffalo Public School students whose families rely on the income their children earn through the City’s Summer Youth Employment Program to meet their annual household budgets. Making sure these young people can continue earning that income, while enrolled in summer learning programs needed to help them overcome the unique challenges they faced this year, is critical to limiting the economic harm some of our lowest-income residents have already faced. This program will help keep students on track academically, ensure that their household incomes are stable, and prepare them for future career paths. I want to thank Superintendent Cash and his staff for partnering with my Administration on this important initiative and recognize the dedication of the students who are enrolling in this program.” Mayor Byron Brown

The “Earn While You Learn” program begins on July 12 and goes through August 20.