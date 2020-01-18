Breaking News
Students compete in NFADA Auto Tech Competition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Local high school students got their hands dirty in a unique showdown today.

It was the annual Niagara Frontier Automobile Dealers Association Competition held at ECC.

Teams of two go through a series of diagnostic, workstation and performance tests to measure their automotive tech skills.

Organizers tell us the competition always helps students get ready for the real world.

Winners will represent their school at the National Automotive Technology Competition in NYC this April.

