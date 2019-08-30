Students head back to class at Buffalo Collegiate Charter School

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Most of the students at Buffalo Collegiate Charter School returned to class to start the new year Friday morning.

Returning fifth and sixth graders arrived for their first day of school Friday, joining the new students who started an orientation there a couple days ago to make sure they could hit the ground running.

Head of school Brian Pawlowski shook every student’s hand as they got off the bus to start the day, while members of the Americorps City Year Buffalo chapter lined up to give students high fives.

The goal was to get students started on the right foot, as they continued their path to success in college and beyond.

Buffalo Collegiate Charter School‘s mission is to prepare every student to graduate from the college of their choice and become a future leader.

The school opened last year on Jewett Avenue and continues to expand. Eventually it will serve students in fourth through 12th grades.

News 4’s Katie Alexander was at the school as students arrived for the new school year. Learn more about the school’s mission and the students’ perspectives by watching the videos below.