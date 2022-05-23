BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 6th grade teacher at West Hertel Academy is helping her students fill the halls with art in a message that says “Buffalo Strong.”
Nicole Tara-Rico is behind the project. She encouraged her students to decorate the halls with the colorful buffalos seen in the video above.
The rest of the school has followed suit, helping add more art to the hallways.
