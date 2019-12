BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students and staff at Hutch Tech were briefly told to shelter in place Monday morning.

Police responded to Hutchinson Central Technical High School on S. Elmwood Ave. just before 9:30 a.m.

According to police, a note had been written on a bathroom wall, prompting people there to shelter in place as authorities investigated.

Roughly an hour later, the order to shelter in place was lifted.

No one has been arrested.