Study: Buffalo ranks #8 in country for best places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s news worthy of celebration.

Buffalo ranks #8 of the “Best Places to Go for St. Patrick’s Day” in the nation according to a new study by WalletHub.

The study analyzed factors like number of Irish pubs and restaurants per capita to lowest price for a three-star hotel on St. Patrick’s Day among the top 200 largest cities in America.

Chicago took the top spot on the list, followed by Boston and Philadelphia in the #2 and #3 spots respectively.

With two large St. Patrick’s Day parades, plenty of great local spots to grab an Irish meal or beer, and Irish cultural events happening throughout the area, St. Patrick’s Day is a great time to be in Buffalo.

What are your plans for St. Patrick’s Day? Let us know on social media.