BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Eating more fruits and vegetables may not be the answer to curing prostate cancer – despite current national guidelines.

A new study by researchers from Roswell Park and the UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center found that men with prostate cancer who ate seven or more servings of vegetables and fruits daily saw no extra protection from the disease.

Researchers do say that eating more produce will make it easier to tolerate cancer treatments.