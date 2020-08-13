Summer tennis program honors local teen who died in hot air balloon crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo summer youth program continues to honor one of its interns who died in a tragic accident more than six years ago.

Mayor Byron Brown and the Police Athletic League came together to celebrate the end of another season of the ‘Love to Serve’ tennis camp.

The six week program gives the youth a chance to beat cabin fever and serve it up on the court.

The program was named in memory of Natalie Lewis.

She died in a hot air ballon crash in 2014.

Her family says she had a passion for tennis and was devoted to serving the youth.

Lewis’ family says this camp is a way to make sure her memory and spirit live on.