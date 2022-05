BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two adults are being helped by the Red Cross after an overnight fire ignited on the first floor of their Winslow Avenue home.

The fire started just before 12:15 a.m. at 62 Winslow Avenue while people were inside, a Buffalo Fire spokesperson told News 4.

The damage to the home is estimated at $75,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.