BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — SUNY schools, including Buffalo State College, are preparing to welcome Afghan refugees to their campuses.

It’s part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s plan to help them smoothly transition to life in New York State.

Unused dorms at Buffalo State will be used as temporary housing for up to 100 refugees.

While on campus they will also be able to apply for free courses. SUNY will also be providing laptops so refugees can access different programs and find jobs.