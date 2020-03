BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo State officials say SUNY is considering one of their residence halls as a quarantine site.

The state will be chartering flights to bring 300 students home.

These students are studying abroad in areas that are at a high-risk for coronavirus.

Once they arrive in New York, they’ll be quarantined for 14 days.

In a statement today, a Vice President at Buff State confirmed SUNY officials are considering using one of their dorms.

She says the Tower Two hall is available.