SUNY Erie computers, systems, and email down due to hack

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–SUNY Erie officials say they were notified this morning their systems were hacked. The networks were shut down around 6:40 a.m.

All systems, computers, and email are down right now.

ECC is speaking with external vendors to make sure they can restore their client’s information, computers, and then they will work on staff members.

School officials say the cloud, which a majority of the school’s material is stored on, was not impacted.

The hack will likely impact what was on individual drives, and the school is unsure of the extent of the damage at this time.

