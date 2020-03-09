SUNY will not use Buffalo State as quarantine site

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–According to Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner, SUNY confirms Buffalo State will not serve as a quarantine site for students returning from study abroad experiences in Italy, Japan, or South Korea.

“To be clear, as of Monday, March 9, there were no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Erie County or among any members of the Buffalo State community; however, planning and preparations continue in earnest should our campus become directly affected by the coronavirus,” Conway-Turner said in a campus-wide email.

Staff and faculty members are working on options and technology to ensure flexibility for students and faculty in case coronavirus affects operations, she added.

All work-related travel to CDC Level 2 and 3 countries is prohibited.

“We are in regular consultation with public health officials for guidance on any other international travel. Last week, we announced that Buffalo State employees must review all planned travel—both domestic and international—with supervisors, chairs, and respective vice presidents,” Conway-Turner says.

Future state-funded travel will now require pre-authorization from an employee’s respective vice president as well.

