Suspect bribes witness, victim before leaving scene of hit-and-run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–One person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Sprenger Avenue and Heminway Street, according to Buffalo police.

The victim was walking on Heminway Street by Sprenger Avenue when an Oldsmobile Aurora with no front plate and no headlights made a left hand turn onto Heminway, striking the victim.

Police say the suspect bribed the victim and witness with cash to no report the incident before leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text police at 716-847-2255.