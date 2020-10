BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.

According to police, a man was shot “in the foot area” near Lombard St. and Paderewski Drive. He was taken to ECMC for treatment.

The person who shot him fled the scene, police say.

