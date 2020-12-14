Suspect in fatal Halloween party shooting charged with trying to escape deputy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the teens charged in the fatal Halloween party shooting in Lockport has been accused of trying to escape from a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy.

The unnamed 17-year-old has been arraigned on one count of first-degree escape.

Prosecutors say this past Friday morning, he was being taken to a medical appointment by a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy. During this time, officials say the teen slipped out of his handcuffs and got out of the deputy’s vehicle in the vicinity of Jefferson Ave. and E. Ferry St. in Buffalo.

With help from a “Good Samaritan,” the Erie County District Attorney’s Office says the teen was quickly apprehended nearby on E. Ferry.

He was remanded without bail. This charge could lead to seven years in prison if the teen is convicted.