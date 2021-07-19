Suspect in triple shooting outside Deep South Taco identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned on multiple charges stemming from a triple shooting in the city.

Prosecutors say that while attempting to commit a robbery outside Deep South Taco on Ellicott St., David Douglas, 22, fired multiple shots from an illegal gun. They say it happened around 12:30 a.m. on July 4.

Three people were struck by the gunfire, and each suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to officials, Douglas was aided by another person in the alleged robbery attempt.

Douglas faces the following charges:

  • attempted murder (two counts)
  • robbery (first and second-degree)
  • criminal possession of a weapon
  • assault (two counts)

If Douglas is convicted, he could spend 25 years to life in prison. He’s currently in custody without bail, and will be back in court on Thursday.

