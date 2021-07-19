Suspect in triple shooting outside Deep South Taco identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned on multiple charges stemming from a triple shooting in the city.
Prosecutors say that while attempting to commit a robbery outside Deep South Taco on Ellicott St., David Douglas, 22, fired multiple shots from an illegal gun. They say it happened around 12:30 a.m. on July 4.
Three people were struck by the gunfire, and each suffered non-life threatening injuries.
According to officials, Douglas was aided by another person in the alleged robbery attempt.
Douglas faces the following charges:
- attempted murder (two counts)
- robbery (first and second-degree)
- criminal possession of a weapon
- assault (two counts)
If Douglas is convicted, he could spend 25 years to life in prison. He’s currently in custody without bail, and will be back in court on Thursday.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.