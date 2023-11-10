BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A suspected drunk driver has been taken into custody after a police officer was injured in a crash on Route 5 overnight.

Thursday around 10:30 p.m., Buffalo police were conducting a traffic stop on the highway, near the base of the outbound Skyway when, they say, a southbound vehicle hit an officer who was outside of his patrol vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle then fled the scene, continuing south and striking a guard rail.

“Officers attempted to pull the fleeing vehicle over at the Tifft Street exit, at which time the vehicle struck the patrol vehicle before coming to a stop,” Buffalo police said.

The driver, identified as 46-year-old Hamburg resident Michelle Dlugonski, appeared to be impaired, police said, but refused a sobriety test at the scene. After being taken to ECMC, she also refused a blood test, they said.

The injured officer was also taken to ECMC, where he was treated and released.

Dlugonski was charged with assault, reckless endangerment and DWI, in addition to vehicle and traffic law violations. According to police, she’s had two DWI convictions over the last 10 years.