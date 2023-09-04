BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — At least two people are in police custody following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle on I-190 in Buffalo, police said Monday.

At around 4 p.m., the Buffalo Police Department’s Stolen Car Detail, with the assistance of an Erie County Air One helicopter, tracked down a car that was reported stolen out of Amherst on I-190 near the Church Street exit. The occupants of the vehicle bailed out of the vehicle and tried to flee on foot, police say.

Shortly later, patrol officers on the ground caught and arrested the suspects.