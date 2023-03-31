BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo police captain who was suspended as the result of racism and discrimination allegations has admitted to violating rules and regulations of the Buffalo Police Department.

Captain Amber Beyer became the subject of a federal lawsuit late last year when she was accused of making a number of racist comments in the presence of Black officers. The lawsuit also accuses those in power of not doing anything in response for months.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit sought more than $40 million in damages.

Beyer’s plea came during the arbitration process, a city official told News 4 Friday morning. She took a 30-day unpaid suspension and was forced to leave her assignment as a crisis services coordinator.

Beyer has been temporarily assigned to the Police Commissioner’s office and will be required to bid into an open position by seniority, News 4 was told.