Suspended Buffalo Police officers expected to be arraigned Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A source has confirmed to News 4 Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski, the two officers who were suspended after video surfaced of them shoving 75-year-old Martin Gugino Thursday night, during a demonstration in front of Buffalo City Hall, are expected to be arraigned today.
Police shut traffic down in front of Buffalo City Court this morning on Delaware Ave. from Eagle St. to Niagara Square.
We’re told this is a virtual arraignment.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
