Suspended Buffalo Police officers expected to be arraigned Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A source has confirmed to News 4 Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski, the two officers who were suspended after video surfaced of them shoving 75-year-old Martin Gugino Thursday night, during a demonstration in front of Buffalo City Hall, are expected to be arraigned today.

Suspended Buffalo police officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski are expected to be arraigned today, @news4buffalo has confirmed from a source. — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) June 6, 2020

Police shut traffic down in front of Buffalo City Court this morning on Delaware Ave. from Eagle St. to Niagara Square.

This is going to be a VIRTUAL arraignment. Court staff is working on the technology right now. — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) June 6, 2020

We’re told this is a virtual arraignment.

Crowd outside DA’s office in support of McCabe and Torgalski

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

