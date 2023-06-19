BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Monday morning fire at a Buffalo residential structure caused roughly $65,000 in damage, city officials told News 4.
Officials said the fire broke out on the first floor of the structure, located at 94 Winslow Ave., around 6:45 a.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. However, officials said the blaze “appears suspicious.”
