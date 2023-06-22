BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fire officials say they are investigating a fire that appears “suspicious in nature.”
According to authorities, Buffalo fire responded to the scene of a warehouse fire on Hopkins Street, just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Fire officials say damage, to the warehouse and its contents, is estimated “in excess of $600,000.”
The fire remains under investigation, News 4 will provide updates as information becomes available.
