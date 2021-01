BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A North Buffalo Mcdonald’s has been damaged after a car drove into the front of the fast-food chain.

News 4 was on the scene as Buffalo police and fire responded to the crash.

The front of the car was lodged halfway into the building. This is the McDonald’s on Elmwood by Home Depot.

As of Sunday evening, we don’t know if anyone was injured.

News 4 is waiting on details from the police.