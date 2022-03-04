BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man whom Buffalo fans have knocked down a fence to see will be back in the Queen City during Memorial Day Weekend.

T-Pain is scheduled to kick off this year’s Outer Harbor Concert Series.

During a 2016 performance at Canalside, an estimated 25,000 fans showed up to see him perform. This was way above the average attendance of 7,000 to 15,000, according to Ryan Coate, who was serving as Canalside’s general manager at the time.

“At about 8:30, we shut the gates down, because we were at our full capacity,” Coate said.

But this didn’t stop fans, as Coates says roughly 1,000 to 1,500 broke through the fence to get in. Those outside the Canalside barriers could be seen hopping on street signs to get a better look at the stage.

T-Pain returned to western New York the following year, performing at The Rapids Theatre in Niagara Falls.

This year, fans can come see him on May 29. General admission for the concert will be $24, while VIP tickets will be $49.

Those looking for tickets can get them at this link, starting at 10 a.m.

Gates to the Outer Harbor show will open at 5 p.m. More shows at the Outer Harbor are expected to be announced soon.