BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Take 5 ticket worth $13,451 was recently sold near the border of Buffalo and West Seneca.

Specifically, the ticket came from Corner Market at 537 Potters Rd. It was for one of the Tuesday drawings.

Here are the winning numbers for that day:

Evening Drawing: 6-7-11-21-31

Afternoon Drawing: 18-26-32-34-35

Winning lottery tickets may be cashed up to a year from the date they’re drawn.