BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Take 5 ticket worth $13,451 was recently sold near the border of Buffalo and West Seneca.
Specifically, the ticket came from Corner Market at 537 Potters Rd. It was for one of the Tuesday drawings.
Here are the winning numbers for that day:
- Evening Drawing: 6-7-11-21-31
- Afternoon Drawing: 18-26-32-34-35
Winning lottery tickets may be cashed up to a year from the date they’re drawn.
Latest Posts
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.