BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another top prize-winning Take 5 ticket was recently sold in Buffalo.

The ticket for one of the May 1 drawings is worth $35,872. The New York Lottery says it was bought at the Mid City Market on Kensington Avenue.

A winning lottery ticket is eligible for a prize within one year of the drawing itself. Find out where you can claim a prize here and see the numbers for Sunday’s mid-day and evening drawings here.