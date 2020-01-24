Top prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket worth nearly $60,000 sold on Elmwood Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A single top prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket was sold in Buffalo.

The New York Lottery says the ticket, worth $59,727.50, was sold at the Speedway station at 585 Elmwood Ave. The winning numbers for January 23 are 4-5-6-25-33.

Although there was only one top prize winner, 178 others can claim a second prize of $503, and just under 7,000 can claim $21.

The more than 76,000 people who won the fourth place prize can get a free-play quick pick ticket at any retail location.

The name of the top prize winner has not been revealed.