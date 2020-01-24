Top prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket worth nearly $60,000 sold on Elmwood Ave.

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A single top prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket was sold in Buffalo.

The New York Lottery says the ticket, worth $59,727.50, was sold at the Speedway station at 585 Elmwood Ave. The winning numbers for January 23 are 4-5-6-25-33.

Although there was only one top prize winner, 178 others can claim a second prize of $503, and just under 7,000 can claim $21.

The more than 76,000 people who won the fourth place prize can get a free-play quick pick ticket at any retail location.

The name of the top prize winner has not been revealed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss