BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Someone is more than $39,000 richer on Sunday.

A Take 5 top prize winner was sold at the Tops grocery store on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Buffalo for Saturday evening’s drawing, state lottery officials said. The winning ticket sold for $39,284.

Lottery numbers are drawn twice daily. To check numbers, click here. Winning tickets can be claimed up to one year following the drawing.