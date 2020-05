BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The community came together today to honor cafeteria workers at the Tapestry Charter School. It’s part of Better World Day.

The essential workers have been providing food for people for the past 30 days and today was all about honoring them.

Students and teachers thanked them in a parade in their cars.

Students are also delivering roses, donuts, and rocks with uplifting messages for a rock garden for the workers.