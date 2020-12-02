Tappo closing until indoor dining restrictions are lifted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A popular Italian restaurant in downtown Buffalo, Tappo, announced today is its last day of operation until further notice.

“It is not the same without our indoor dining so we’ve had to make the difficult decision to close until we are able to resume regular service,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook Wednesday.

Upcoming reservations will be canceled or postponed. Tappo says managers will reach out to everyone affected.

The restaurant plans to remain closed until officials lift the indoor dining restrictions.

Takeout and delivery options are available this evening from 4-8 p.m.