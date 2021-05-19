Tappo Day Club to hold grand opening Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s an exciting new spot opening in the Black Rock area, this weekend! Tappo Day Club on Chandler Street is holding its’ grand opening, Saturday at 6 p.m.

Its’ main attraction being the 1,600 square foot pool and the surrounding lounge. “You see these in big cities New York, Toronto, L.A. and now it’s in Buffalo,” said owner and developer Rocco Termini.

With more than 150 lounge chairs, guests can tan in the sun while enjoying live music, the view and even a refreshing drink. “They can expect F-U-N, that’s what we’re selling here,” said Termini.

Walk-ins are welcome, and it’s first come first serve. To use the pool and amenities, you’ll need to purchase a $25 day pass.

In addition, there’s a spacious rooftop restaurant and bar, overlooking the pool that seats 150 people. That does not require a day pass.

The main attraction is the 1,600 square ft pool 🌊 but don’t sleep on the rooftop restaurant and bar! 😎💯



To swim you’ll need to purchase a $25 day pass but not required if you’re just eating and drinking. 🥂🍕



More info: https://t.co/QQHIrrI0vx pic.twitter.com/1gRjVofDzN — Gabrielle Mediak (@GabrielleMediak) May 19, 2021

Owner Rocco Termini says opening Tappo Day Club is the latest step in his redevelopment plan on Chandler Street.

“You have to make it a destination,” he said. “We have a brewery, restaurants, really a variety of different things that no one would have thought five years ago.”

For more information head here.