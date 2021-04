BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s an exciting new spot coming to north Buffalo.

News 4 has learned Tappo Day Club will open the third weekend of May with weather permitting. It’s going to be located on Chandler Street.

The club will feature a pool, lounge, restaurant, bar, and live music.

People will be able to buy day-passes. The day club is telling people to stay tuned for more announcements.