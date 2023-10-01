BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A shooting police detectives called “targeted in nature” injured two people Sunday morning on Michigan Avenue, according to Buffalo police.

Officials said a 26-year-old female and 35-year-old male were both struck by gunfire while walking on a sidewalk at around 4:20 a.m. on the 100 block of Michigan Ave.

Both victims were transported to ECMC by ambulance and are being treated for apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.