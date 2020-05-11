1  of  3
Coronavirus
Taste of Buffalo goes virtual for 37th event

Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Taste of Buffalo event will be online.

It’s called “Taste of Buffalo at Home,” and will take place from July 11-12 while being showcased on the Taste of Buffalo’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

“In western New York and around the world, the restaurant industry has been devastated by our new reality as a result of COVID-19. We can’t be together in person, so our board of directors took a leap of faith and reinvented our festival in a virtual format to support the restaurants we all love so much,” said Erin Collins, 2020 Taste of Buffalo chair. “Taste of Buffalo at Home would not be possible without generous support from Tops Friendly Markets, and we are so grateful to have a partner that shares our love for food and community. We hope you’ll join us this July – at home – as we come together to eat, drink and Taste!” 

Here’s how it works: The “Taste Takeout” will allow restaurants, wineries and food trucks to prepare special deals available for takeout at their establishments. This will begin the weekend of the festival and continue through the following week.

A full list of participants, menu items and how to order will be released sometime in the coming weeks. A virtual festival guide will be announced in June.

Here are some of the online offerings happening this year:

  • Interactive Cooking Demonstrations and Competitions
  • Tops Virtual Wheel of Prizes 
  • Live Music Presented by Tops
  • Taste of Fun KidZone

Online guests can buy $5 sheets of virtual food tickets as a donation to FeedMore WNY.

