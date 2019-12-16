Taste of Buffalo looking for new restaurants, wineries, and food trucks for 2020 festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Taste of Buffalo is seeking new local restaurants, food trucks, and wineries for 2020.

“If your restaurant or food truck fits that bill, we encourage you to apply! Participating in our event is a great way to reach people who might not otherwise know about your business,” Taste of Buffalo Chair Erin Collins said.

Any place interested can complete applications online by clicking here.

The deadline for applications is Friday, January 31.

To be considered for entry, restaurants must operate year-round and open to the public in WNY and offer seating. Wineries must be open year-round in the Niagara Escarpment, Lake Erie of Finger Lakes wine region.

Taste of Buffalo will take place on July 11 and 12 along Delaware Avenue and Niagara Square downtown.