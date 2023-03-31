BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Taste of Buffalo topped the list of USA TODAY’s 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice in the Best City Food Festival category, USA TODAY announced Friday.

Nominees for the 10Best Readers’ Choice categories are chosen by a panel of experts and voted on by the general public. The Taste of Buffalo was listed as the winner of the Best City Food Festival category.

The top 10 winners in the category are listed below:

Taste of Buffalo (Buffalo, N.Y.) Queens Night Market (Queens, N.Y.) World Food Championship (Dallas, TX) Taste of Vail (Vail, CO) Flavors on the Avenue Street Fest (Philadelphia, PA) World Food & Music Festival (Des Moines, IA) Euphoria (Greenville, SC) International Taste Festival (Syracuse, N.Y.) Bay Bites Food Truck Festival (Mobile, AL) Taste of Colorado (Denver, CO)

Entering its 40th year, the Taste of Buffalo, presented by Tops, is the nation’s largest two-day food festival. It was previously named one of the “10 food and wine festivals you can feel good about attending,” by USA TODAY.

The next Taste of Buffalo food festival will take place on July 8 and 9. For more information, click here.