Taste of Buffalo receives approval for in-person event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After announcing plans to hold an in-person festival this year, the Taste of Buffalo has received all necessary approval to do so.

The festival announced Thursday morning that it has received approval from local and state agencies for this year’s event on July 10 and 11.

In order to control the crowd size with the ongoing pandemic, free general admission will not be available. Timed sessions will take place throughout the weekend and attendees will need to buy an admission ticket online before the festival.

Before being allowed in, guests will need to prove that they’ve either been vaccinated or had a negative COVID-19 test in the last 72 hours. While there, face coverings must be worn.

Additionally, this year’s tent layout will be altered to allow for social distancing.

“Our board has spent months working to host one of the first true in-person festivals anywhere

in New York State since the pandemic began, and to do so in a safe manner. We are grateful to

Connie, Jennifer, and our many other partners in local and state government who worked with

us every step of the way to make this possible,” Hartman said. “We couldn’t be happier to say

the Taste of Buffalo is a go for 2021!” Taste of Buffalo Chairwoman Amber Hartman

More information on ticketing and admission is expected to be released in the coming weeks.