Taste of Buffalo Restaurant Award Winners announced

Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Taste of Buffalo Restaurant Award winners have been announced.

The annual festival took place this past weekend, and featured a vast array of options for people of all taste preferences.

Here are this year’s award winners:

  • Chair’s Choice (chosen by Amber Hartman, 2021 Taste of Buffalo Chair): Asiago-Asparagus Risotto by Carmine’s
  • People’s Choice Best Overall Item: Peach Habanero Pork Slider by BW’s Barbecue
  • People’s Choice Independent Health Foundation’s Healthy Options:
    • First Place: Lemony Fresh Bites by Cheesecake Guy
    • Second Place: Grilled Pineapple by BW’s Barbecue
    • Third Place: Chana Masala by India Gate
  • Gusto Critic’s Choice Award, Best Overall Item: Short Rib Poutine by Local Kitchen and Beer Bar
  • Gusto Critic’s Choice Award, Best Healthy Option: Cucumber Salad by Water Lily Café

