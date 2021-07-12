Taste of Buffalo Restaurant Award Winners announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Taste of Buffalo Restaurant Award winners have been announced.

The annual festival took place this past weekend, and featured a vast array of options for people of all taste preferences.

Here are this year’s award winners:

Chair’s Choice (chosen by Amber Hartman, 2021 Taste of Buffalo Chair): Asiago-Asparagus Risotto by Carmine’s

People’s Choice Best Overall Item: Peach Habanero Pork Slider by BW’s Barbecue

People’s Choice Independent Health Foundation’s Healthy Options: First Place: Lemony Fresh Bites by Cheesecake Guy Second Place: Grilled Pineapple by BW’s Barbecue Third Place: Chana Masala by India Gate

Gusto Critic’s Choice Award, Best Overall Item: Short Rib Poutine by Local Kitchen and Beer Bar

Gusto Critic’s Choice Award, Best Healthy Option: Cucumber Salad by Water Lily Café

