Taste of Buffalo Restaurant Award Winners announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Taste of Buffalo Restaurant Award winners have been announced.
MORE | WNYers take a bite out of the Queen City at the Taste of Buffalo
The annual festival took place this past weekend, and featured a vast array of options for people of all taste preferences.
Here are this year’s award winners:
- Chair’s Choice (chosen by Amber Hartman, 2021 Taste of Buffalo Chair): Asiago-Asparagus Risotto by Carmine’s
- People’s Choice Best Overall Item: Peach Habanero Pork Slider by BW’s Barbecue
- People’s Choice Independent Health Foundation’s Healthy Options:
- First Place: Lemony Fresh Bites by Cheesecake Guy
- Second Place: Grilled Pineapple by BW’s Barbecue
- Third Place: Chana Masala by India Gate
- Gusto Critic’s Choice Award, Best Overall Item: Short Rib Poutine by Local Kitchen and Beer Bar
- Gusto Critic’s Choice Award, Best Healthy Option: Cucumber Salad by Water Lily Café
MORE | Goo Goo Dolls to conclude 2022 tour in Buffalo
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.