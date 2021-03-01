Taste of Buffalo will take place in-person this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Taste of Buffalo is coming back, and in-person once again!

Because of the pandemic, last year’s event was a virtual one. But this year, with more and more people getting the vaccine to protect them from COVID-19, Taste of Buffalo organizers announced that this year’s event would be closer to the ones of years past.

It’s going to occupy part of the area we usually find it, too — at Delaware Ave. and Niagara Square in Buffalo.

With an event taking place on July 10 and 11, we won’t be completely out of the COVID woods yet, and officials noted that “there may still be COVID-19 health restrictions in place throughout the spring and summer.”

“The Taste of Buffalo has always existed to support our locally owned restaurants. After so

many of them have endured unthinkable hardships during the pandemic, our mission is more

important now than ever,” said Taste of Buffalo 2021 Chair Amber Hartman. “We are working

with our state and county officials to follow all safety guidelines that may be in place come this

July. We hope this announcement gives our community something to look forward to this

summer and sends a message to our local restaurants that better days are ahead.”

Officials say this year’s Taste of Buffalo will be a “ticketed event with multiple sessions to be held over the weekend.”

Details on how to get tickets haven’t been released yet, but that information will be released as the event gets closer.