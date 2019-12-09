Taste of Country lineup announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Country music will once again take over Sahlen Field for a day later this year.

Taste of Country will take place on Friday, June 12. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Next year’s performers include Lady Antebellum, Jake Owen, Midland and Maddie & Tae.

Along with these artists will be opening act and Taste of Country Riser Fuzzy and the Rustbelts.

Those who wish to get tickets ahead of time can download the WYRK app and enable notifications. Then, tickets will be available a day early.